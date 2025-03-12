A group of Israeli ministers and members of Knesset (MKs) from the ruling coalition have sent a letter to members of the U.S. Congress, calling for official recognition of the Jewish people’s historical and religious connection to the Temple Mount. The initiative, led by Beyadenu For The Temple Mount and Shofar in Zion, was signed by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi and Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar, along with MKs from the Likud, Religious Zionism, and Otzma Yehudit factions.

In the letter, the signatories urged Congress to promote a formal declaration recognizing the “eternal and inalienable right of the Jewish people to the Temple Mount.” They emphasized the historical and religious significance of the site, stating:

"This is the place where our Temples stood, destroyed by the Babylonian and Roman empires approximately 2,500 and 1,900 years ago."

Despite Israel's commitment to religious freedom, the letter highlights a critical imbalance: "While the sovereign State of Israel guarantees access to holy sites for all religions, the Jewish people themselves are denied full and unrestricted access to their holiest site due to immense international pressure. Official recognition from the world’s leading nation and Israel’s greatest ally—the United States—will help neutralize these pressures and ensure historical justice."

The appeal follows the victory of Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the U.S. elections, which the activists believe presents a strategic opportunity to shift international discourse on the Temple Mount’s status.

In addition to the letter, the activists behind this initiative have been engaged in ongoing discussions with members of both chambers of Congress over the past month, with further meetings scheduled this week. These discussions aim to advance the recognition of Jewish rights to the Temple Mount and build support for a formal congressional declaration on the issue.

Yosef Rabin, Chairman of Shofar in Zion, described the effort as a historic opportunity in light of Trump’s return to power: “With Trump’s return, we can correct the international narrative on the Temple Mount and rectify the grave injustice done to the Jewish people. The denial of our religious and national rights to the site must end. This is a modern-day Cyrus moment—we must declare loudly: there is no Zionism without Mount Zion.”

Tom Nissani, CEO of Beyadenu For The Temple Mount, echoed these sentiments: "This letter calls for a natural and just recognition of the Jewish people’s exclusive right to their holiest site. I am grateful to the ministers and MKs who joined this important cause, and I believe it will resonate internationally. The American administration supports full Israeli sovereignty over the Temple Mount."

In addition to Ministers Karhi and Zohar, the letter was signed by:

Likud MKs: Dan Illouz, Ariel Kellner, Moshe Pasal, Nissim Vaturi, Hanoch Milwidsky, Keti Shitrit, and Avihai Boaron

Religious Zionism MK: Simcha Rothman

Otzma Yehudit MKs: Limor Son Har-Malech, Yitzhak Kreuzer, and Almog Cohen

Former MKs: Moshe Feiglin and Yehuda Glick

Local leaders: Samaria Council Chairman Yossi Dagan and Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Aryeh King