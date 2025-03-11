Evangelical leader and curriculum expert Laurie Cardoza-Moore has blasted Tucker Carlson for his recent interview with the Prime Minister of Qatar and what she called his "sudden pro-Iranian advocacy."

“Did Tucker just take off his mask for Purim? Was this all a dance for his new puppet masters in Doha? Is Tucker the Emir’s new court jester?” asked Cardoza-Moore, who hosts the Focus on Israel television program that reaches billions of Christians worldwide.

“Has Tucker Carlson sold his soul to the Muslim Brotherhood? He appears to have fully cozied up to Qatar - one of world’s biggest sponsors of Islamist terrorism, while in the same week, beginning to advocate in support of letting Iran go nuclear. Qatar and Iran have bankrolled organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah for decades,” added Cardoza Moore.

“For decades Qatar has been the biggest donor to American universities and K-12 education in our country - pushing anti-American and antisemitic content to our children. This is not just about Israel and Jews – it’s about the future of our own beloved Republic. We the People demand that Tucker Carlson stop bearing false witness and unveil his true allegiances. The Lord knows that putting Iran and Qatar First means putting America Last,” she said.

In closing, she said, “As Jews worldwide prepare to celebrate the miracles of Purim and read the Book of Esther – it would be advised that so-called Christians like Tucker and Candace open their own Bibles. What starts with the Jews, never ends with the Jews. Back then, it was Haman who sought to annihilate 'the Apple of God’s Eye.' Today, it is Hamas. It is time to take off the masks. No amount of Muslim Brotherhood cash can rewrite God’s World or replace His Chosen People.”