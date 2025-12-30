This is Bryant Pond, Maine, USA calling. This is Bryant Pond, Maine, USA calling:

(For those who do not know, Lord Haw-Haw was a nickname applied to William Joyce and several other people who broadcast Nazi propaganda to the United Kingdom from Germany during the Second World War. The broadcasts opened with "Germany calling, Germany calling," spoken in an affected upper-class English accent.)

That is the home of the very reverend Tucker Carlson, presently self-ordained, who has recently clothed himself in clerical garments and discovered the great joy of being “chosen”, thanks to the questionable concept of Replacement Theology.

Replacement theology (also known as supersessionism and fulfilment theology) essentially teaches that the church has replaced Israel in G-d's plan.

Supersessionism, also called fulfilment theology by its proponents, and replacement theology by its detractors, is the Christian doctrine that the Christian Church has superseded the Jewish people, assuming their role as G-d's covenanted people, thus asserting that the New Covenant through Jesus Christ, a Greek name whose real name was Yeshua ben Joseph, an obvious Hebrew name of a Jew, has superseded or replaced the Mosaic covenant.

Supersessionists hold that the universal Christian Church has become G-d's "New Israel" and thus Christians are now the people of G-d, and no longer the Jews.

So Tucker, you, as a suddenly religious Christian, are against and attacking the very people your Messiah hails from. If Jesus was alive today, would you be against him living in Israel as he did and being part of Israel?



The New Testament seems to teach quite clearly that Jesus is o Israel and in some sense fulfils all of the hopes and expectations for that nation. He does what they never could. He obeys G-d perfectly and keeps the law entirely and thereby unlocks all of the promises and blessings that G-d had said he would give. He then shares those blessings with all people, Jew or Gentile, who put their faith and trust in him.

Which immediately brings to mind "Thou shalt not covet", which is the Tenth Commandment from the Bible (Exodus 20:17), prohibiting the intense desire or longing for what belongs to others. So I have to ask, where did the church get permission from to make this declaration? Is this stated anywhere in the Bible? Did G-d actually state this anywhere or is it, as is always the case, a man-made invention for their own convenience? Of course! So where suddenly has Tucker Carlson discovered this more than questionable concept? I am sure it makes him feel good, but is it real? Not at all!

Just a quick aside to Tucker. Whilst the biblical word "bacharti" in English reveals itself as chosen and as a result the wrong meaning and understand is applied, to the Jews the word means an obligated people. Obligated to serve G-d. Jews, my dear Tucker, were not “chosen” to be superior to any other people.

I suggest you apply the intelligence you have been granted by G-d and disabuse yourself of your faulty notions and ideas. If you, Tucker, feel an obligation to serve G-d, please feel free to do so, but do so honestly sans self-interest and self-aggrandisement and why do so at another people’s expense? After all, the Jews were selected initially by G-d and that alone, even if you think the mantle has been removed, should demand a certain amount of respect.

Now that we have briefly dealt with the modern reincarnation of Lord Haw-Haw, let’s deal with Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes.

What Carlson and Owens seem to have in common is that once upon a time they were regarded as conservative darlings, I used to like watching Tucker when he was on Fox News and he spoke well and made a lot of sense. I have no idea why he was fired by Fox News. I have no doubt it was a sudden and huge blow. To his credit he rebuilt and resurrected himself. It is this event that changed Carlson. I must add I cannot watch him now and dislike what he has become. He once was interesting. I now find him boring and did so before his moves against Israel and Jews.



Given that broadcasting/TV was Carlson’s trade and occupation, it must have been a huge shock. I must add from my own broadcasting career of many years, the occupation can become addictive. It is a unique situation of becoming a “celebrity”, well known and recognised. I know the feeling and I saw it with many of my colleagues.

Whilst still a conservative and a great MAGA asset, it is as if Carlson was looking for something to justify himself and continue to make an impact. Fair enough. I suspect that during this process, although I believe he self-funded the setting up of a broadcast studio in his home garage that the ever sharp Qatar saw a gap they could fill and take advantage of. The phrase is slowly, slowly catchy monkey, which is a proverb meaning patience and gentle, steady effort leads to success. It is used to advise against haste, emphasizing that small, consistent steps achieve big goals. The phrase highlights persistence, like quietly waiting for a quick monkey to reveal itself, rather than forceful action.

And thus Carlson was probably slowly captured. I believe Carlson is now a wealthy man, and good luck to him, but greed, ego, celebrity, acceptance and recognition are also great masters.

Israel, of course, and the Jews, are the perennial and ever easily available scapegoats and easy targets. After more than two thousand years of anti-Semitism and Christian attacks and endless baseless accusations, anti-Semitism is in the very DNA of Europeans and their mother’s milk and it is as simple as “my team is better than your team”. Ironically Islam is playing the very same game now with not only the Jews, but also the Christians. As ye sow, so shall ye reap.

The question to all these Jew-haters is, amongst many, if the Jews controlled the world, as we are accused, don’t you think with our intelligence and abilities we would do a far better job?

Candace Owens

Candace Owens was once the conservative darling. Owens gained recognition for her conservative activism, despite being initially critical of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, as well as Black Lives Matter. Owens was the communications director for the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA from 2017 to 2019 under Charlie Kirk. After working for PragerU, in 2021 Owens joined The Daily Wire and began hosting Candace, a political talk show. She was dismissed in March 2024 following a series of comments regarded as anti-Semitic, and months of tensions with co-host Ben Shapiro and other Daily Wire staff.

Therein lies the rub and the sudden change. Not unusual and definitely par for the course.

Owens has expressed interest in Holocaust denial. She further denied that Nazi medical experiments were carried out by Josef Mengele. Owens referred to the Holocaust as "an ethnic cleansing that almost took place," while criticizing the expulsion of Germans after World War II, saying the Allies "actually did an ethnic cleansing”.

Following her departure from the Daily Wire after she was accused of anti-Semitism, and correctly so, saying "people who are now screaming 'anti-Semitism is everywhere!' are actually just racial supremacists."

Owens further referred to Nick Fuentes as having "a very long background of focusing his attention on Israel and Zionism, and that's what he is reacting to." Hardly a justification. Fuentes had previously praised Owens, saying she was waging "a full-fledged war against the Jews."



Owens falsely and weirdly claimed in an interview that Joseph Stalin was Jewish, and that Sigmund Freud and Stalinists were part of a Jewish cabal. Owens even claimed that Freud studied Kabbalah and promoted paedophilia through psychoanalysis. As if she knows what Kabbalah is. Extraordinary ignorance on display.

Owens has referenced tthe blood libel. Owens has claimed there existed a Jewish cult that engages in paedophilia and incest "as sacramental rites". She stated that there are "tens of thousands of paedophiles who hide from justice in Israel". And Owens’ proof? None. What rubbish! Owens' father-in-law, Lord Farmer, has publicly repudiated her repeated anti-Semitic remarks

In 2024, Owens suggested during an interview that AIPAC, a pro-Israel lobbying group, was responsible for the assassination of President John F. Kennedy How did the Warren Report miss this?

Because of Owens' anti-Semitic rantings, she was named "Anti-Semite of the Year" by StopAnti-Semitism, a title which she celebratory accepted on her YouTube channel. So she is an anti-Semite and not a clever one at that.

Owens on Israel and Palestine

Owens is a critic of Israel and was increasingly critical of the country during the Gaza war. Christians were killed. It happens in war as we all know. No Christian should stay silent." She later added, "If you think it's anti-Semitism to notice that innocent Christians were killed in an IDF bombing, then you need to log off." Clarifying her views in early November, Owens tweeted "No government anywhere has a right to commit a genocide, ever." The words of a deeply introspective holy person. Has she heard of Nigeria?

Her stance on Israel led to her break with Ben Shapiro, co-founder of The Daily Wire, the website for which Candace Owens then worked, contributing to her departing it in March 2024. Shapiro saw her position as increasingly anti-Semitic: Owens criticized US support for Israel, saying she did not believe "that American taxpayers should have to pay for Israel's wars or the wars of any other country", but also posted about "political Jews" and a "very small ring of specific people who are using the fact that they are Jewish to shield themselves from any criticism", comments Shapiro described as "absolutely disgraceful".

In 2024, Owens accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of killing children, calling Israel's actions "a holocaust that is being committed on Palestinian children and women."

Goodness me Candace, obviously you have no shame broadcasting all this anti-Semitic claptrap. You are displaying your obvious bigotry and extraordinary ignorance, but then you are appealing to an audience with tragically the same ignorance and sadly influencing them.

Nick Fuentes

On an edition of America First, streamed on Rumble on 28 March 2025, Fuentes explained:

"Jews are running society, women need to shut the fuck up, Blacks need to be imprisoned for the most part, and we would live in paradise ... White men need to run the household, they need to run the country, they need to run the companies. They just need to run everything, it's that simple. It's literally that simple."

This was a helpful distillation of his ideology. Such an insightful clever boy.

Fuentes has expressed support for Chinese unification, saying in 2022, "I want China to take back Taiwan, I want Russia to take back Ukraine, if for no other reason than it's time for America to be humiliated."

Fuentes has praised the conservative religious aspect of Islamist Taliban governance. He has been described as having "disdain" for Muslims, but he states that his goal is "Catholic Taliban rule" in the United States.

Fuentes is a vocal critic of Israel and U.S. support for the country. He stated that the United States should withdraw support for Israel because, "We're European, they're ethnically Jewish". He claimed that the October 7 attacks were staged to "justify Israel's unfolding war to destroy Iran and its proxies". What an ignoramus!

One has to logically ask, who is Fuentes and what does he matter? It is acknowledged he has gained, thanks to his interview with Carlson, a certain amount of publicity. He obviously gets a certain amount of media attention, but how long will it last?

What Fuentes is about is obvious. He craves attention. How he ultimately translates his bigotry into money and making a living I have no idea.

Here is a lesson for Carlson, Owens and Fuentes:

Deborah Lipstadt’s court case was a landmark 2000 libel suit in the UK where Holocaust denier David Irving sued Lipstadt and her publisher for calling him a Holocaust denier in her book Denying the Holocaust. The defence successfully proved Irving deliberately falsified history for ideological reasons, resulting in a major defeat for Irving, who was declared a racist and anti-Semite, affirming the historical truth of the Holocaust in court and setting a precedent for challenging Holocaust denial.

Irving was bankrupted as a result of the judgement.



The trial is seen as a major victory for historical truth and academic integrity, preventing the legal legitimisation of Holocaust denial…. And here you are trying to prove the unprovable over again. How ridiculous can one get?

This, I suggest, is what ultimately awaits all three of you.

As written above, Lord Haw-Haw was a nickname applied to William Joyce and several other people who broadcast Nazi propaganda to the United Kingdom from Germany during the Second World War. The broadcasts opened with "Germany calling, Germany calling". Through such broadcasts, the Reich Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda tried to discourage and demoralise both Allied troops and the British population. The broadcasts were known to be Nazi propaganda.

I suggest that Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens’ broadcasts are exactly that.

Now a suggested cure

Cease to try and counter their every argument or statement with facts and history. I think we lose people very quickly doing so. Instead use:

Ridicule: Carlson claimed that people had been seized by a “brain virus” because they support Israel, even though they aren’t Jews, referring to the Christian Zionists and Evangelicals. Nice one Tucker! Now you are claiming psychiatric knowledge.

Mock the Carlson and Owens’ claims and arguments. Make fun of them. Get people to laugh at them and what they say.

Alternatively, mock the alternatives that they might choose, giving them only one option that you have not mocked.

Ridiculing something is to place it at a lower social position. If a person is associated with that thing, then they, too, are moved to that lower position. When others see a person in a lower social position, they will not associate themselves with that person, for fear of being dragged down to that position. The original person knows this, and will seek to avoid loss of social status. The ridiculed thing is thus poisoned and made undesirable, and people will distance themselves from it.

I mean no harm to the Christians in any form, but portray Carlson, Owens and Fuentes, for example, as the Three Wise “Men” coming to honour the baby Yeshua (Jesus) born to Jewish parents in the Jewish city of Bethlehem and allegedly a descendant of Israel greatest Jewish king, David.

Satire: This is a literary device that uses exaggeration, irony, humour, allegory, or ridicule to point out the shortcomings or even vices of society or individuals.

It’s a way to criticize and expose flaws in ideas, individuals, and groups of people.

Successful satire is often political in focus, but this isn’t a requirement.

Attack their mental attitudes and biases rather than specific individuals or groups. It tends to involve cheerful, intellectual humour and gentle ridicule.

An example: Alice in Wonderland (1865), by Lewis Caroll, subtly pokes fun at all sorts of ideas. For instance, the part where Alice struggles with her multiplication tables is actually having fun at the expense of abstract mathematics

Encourage Saturday Night Live to write sketches. This late-night comedy show includes plenty of sketches that use satire to mock or comment on current events, contemporary politics, and society’s flaws. Not all their sketches are strictly speaking satire, some are just plain funny.

Look at Israeli humourous sketches on TV and adapt them to a wider audience.

Satirise how both Carlson and Owens get it together to broadcast what they do. Deal with the inner workings and background influences that inspire their shows. Take the Mickey out of them.

Publish satirical political cartoons. Take aim at what these people say and how they handle current issues, especially Israel and Jews.

A satire pokes fun at or criticises an individual, group, or way of thinking. It’s often political. It’s designed to bring to light a broader issue or problem in society, and Carlson, Owens and Fuentes certainly contribute to problems in society.

A parody pokes fun at a particular literary work, artist, or genre. Parody them.

Create satirical stories like The Onion or The Babylon Bee. You might look at ways to include exaggeration, witty humour, or ridicule in your writing.

Here is an excellent example of political satire that could be used to ridicule Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens:

Yes, Minister and Yes, Prime Minister - 1980s BBC sitcoms following an MP (later Prime Minister), and his struggles to get anything done with the bureaucracy within the British political system. Best known for this quote:

Prime Minister: Don’t tell me about the press. I know exactly who reads the papers. The Daily Mirror is read by people who think they run the country; The Guardian is read by people who think they ought to run the country; The Times is read by the people who actually do run the country; the Daily Mail is read by the wives of the people who run the country; the Financial Times is read by people who own the country; the Morning Star is read by people who think the country ought to be run by another country, and The Daily Telegraph is read by people who think it is.

Let me end with Tucker Carlson who I started this article with: Do you know the difference between Tucker Carlson and G-d? G-d doesn't want to be Carlson.

David Hersch is Chairman of SAIPAC, the South African Israel Public Affairs Committee. Former chairman of the South African Zionist Federation (Cape Council) as well as a former national vice-chairman of the South African Zionist Federation (SAZF). He is also former member of the South Jewish Board of Deputies (Cape Council). Retired businessman and broadcaster.