A Ghent court has ruled that Herman Brusselmans did not cross criminal boundaries with his comments against Jews and the war in Gaza.

He was sued after writing that the scenes of Palestinian casualties in Gaza "make him want to ram a knife into the throat of every Jew I meet," as well as other antisemitic remarks.

European Jewish Association leader Rabbi Menachem Margolin denounced the decision. “Jewish Communities across Belgium and across Europe have just been told that hate laws don’t apply to Jews in the Kingdom. The Courts think it OK for a man, read by hundreds of thousands of people, to incite murder and spread hate. The Court thinks it’s ok to write in a national publication that you want to stick a knife in the throat of every Jew you come across in anger at the situation in Gaza."

Rabbi Margolin claimed that the decision changed the character of the whole country. "Belgium has just normalised hate speech. It has given a green light to antisemitism. It has said that when it comes to Jews, everything is permitted. This is a disgraceful and utterly shameful outcome, one that calls into very question the future of Jews in Belgium. Brusselmans words were so clear cut. And his acquittal leaves a gaping wound between Jews and the very state that is supposed to care for its wellbeing."

He demanded the government take action against the offense recurring. "The new Belgium Government has the urgent duty to bring forward new legislation to prevent such reprehensible and morally bankrupt decisions in the future when it comes to the fight against antisemitism.”