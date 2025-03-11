One person was killed in Moscow, and three others were injured as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian capital, state news agencies in the country reported.

Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, claimed earlier that the country's air defense systems shot down "at least 60 drones" directed at the Russian capital. As a result, many flights were canceled last night at the airports of the Russian capital.

The attack occurred hours before the start of discussions between representatives of the Trump administration and the Ukrainian government in Saudi Arabia on ending the fighting between Russia and Ukraine. The negotiations between the parties are led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Saudi Arabia yesterday and met separately with the Crown Prince. So far, no direct meeting has been scheduled between the two.

Rubio told reporters: "We really want to sort of ascertain where they stand on this and what they’re willing to do in order to achieve peace."

Zelenskyy said after his meeting with bin Salman: "We had an in-depth discussion about the steps and conditions required to end the war and ensure stable peace." Although both are present in Jeddah, Rubio and Zelenskyy themselves did not meet.

Meanwhile, U.S. Presidential envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent a letter to the White House apologizing for the incident between him and President Trump in the Oval Office.

According to Witkoff, "It was an important and necessary step."