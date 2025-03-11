US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, during a meeting in Jeddah on Monday, that the US insists that Hamas have no role in any solution for postwar Gaza, the State Department said in a statement summarizing the meeting.

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that, during the meeting, Rubio “thanked the Crown Prince for once again hosting the United States in talks to help resolve the Ukraine war and secure a lasting peace.”

“The leaders discussed Yemen and threats to navigation from Houthi terrorists that threaten global commerce, American interests, and Saudi citizens and infrastructure. The Secretary talked about Syria, and ways to promote a stable government, free of terrorism,” she added.

The two also “discussed reconstruction in Gaza; the Secretary thanked the Crown Prince for hosting Arab countries and reiterated the United States' firm commitment that any solution to the situation in Gaza must not include any role for Hamas,” concluded the statement.

Arab leaders earlier this week endorsed the Egyptian-led strategy that would establish a trust fund to finance Gaza's reconstruction and facilitate the return of the Palestinian Authority (PA) to the enclave.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced at the conclusion of a summit in Cairo that the proposal had been adopted.

Sisi stated that Egypt, in coordination with Palestinian Arab representatives, had developed an administrative committee composed of independent technocrats to temporarily manage Gaza. This body would oversee humanitarian aid and governance while preparing for the return of the PA, he said.

The plan proposed by Egypt is meant to counter the proposal by President Donald Trump, which would see Gazans being relocated to countries such as Jordan and Egypt while the US takes over Gaza and rehabilitates it.

The White House said after the plan was endorsed that it welcomes “input” from Arab nations who backed the Egyptian plan, but stressed that Washington insists that Hamas cannot remain in power.

“President Trump has been clear that Hamas cannot continue to govern Gaza,” said White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes, adding, “While the president stands by his bold vision for a post-war Gaza, he welcomes input from our Arab partners in the region. It’s clear his proposals have driven the region to come to the table rather than allow this issue to devolve into further crisis.”