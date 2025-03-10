US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the unprecedented direct talks last week between representatives of the American government and representatives of the Hamas terrorist organization upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia today (Monday).

"That was a one-off situation in which our special envoy for hostages, whose job it is to get people released, had an opportunity to talk directly to someone who has control over these people and was given permission and encouraged to do so. He did so," Rubio told reporters.

He added that the talks that Trump hostage envoy Adam Boehler engaged in with Hamas officials had not "borne fruit."

In addition, the Secretary of State clarified that the US will continue efforts to free the hostages through special envoy Steve Witkoff and other mediating countries.

Israeli officials have spoken with their counterparts in the Trump administration to clear up the issue of talks between White House Hostage Affairs Envoy Adam Boehler and the Hamas terror organization over the release of hostages from Gaza.

According to Kan Reshet Bet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his staff told the cabinet on Sunday that the sides came to an agreement that any talks between Boehler and the terror organization would be fully coordinated with Israel.

The cabinet ministers were told that "the issue has been solved."