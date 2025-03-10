.

The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee held another meeting today on the haredi draft law, which examined the use of economic incentives to encourage the enlistment of yeshiva students in the IDF.

Avigdor Dikstein, the IDF's chief of the Haredi Division in the Manpower Directorate, who reported to the committee last week on the intention to issue 14,000 additional draft notices.

According to the schedule presented at the meeting, 5,000 draft notices are expected to be issued this Thursday, another 4,000 in about two weeks, and another 5,000 in early May.

Nevertheless, in his estimation the IDF will not meet the recruitment target set.