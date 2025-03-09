Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, in their first working meeting on Sunday, discussed the IDF's preparations to return to combat in the Gaza Strip if the negotiations with Hamas do not proceed in the coming days, Kan News reported.

Last Thursday, Zamir approved plans to renew the fighting during a visit to the Southern Command. He instructed the commanding officer, Yaron Finkleman, to make changes to the plan so that the next ground maneuver would be more effective.

The main points of the plan that the Chief of Staff approved: Massive airstrikes, a ground maneuver larger than the previous one, the re-evacuation of the population of the northern Gaza Strip, and preparations to call up hundreds of thousands of reservists.

Earlier on Sunday, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen ordered the Electric Company to cut off the one remaining power line to the Gaza Strip which powers its water desalination plant. In the future, Israel may order the closure of the water line leading to northern Gaza, one of three lines bringing water from Israel to the Gaza Strip.