Special envoy for the hostages negotiations Adam Boehler commented on the negotiations with Hamas, both by Israel and the USA.

"The talks were very productive, and have led to some very interesting views. We're always asking 'How is Israel going to win?'" he began.

His role in negotiating for the USA has been focused on the American hostages. "I focused on our Americans and getting them home as soon as possible."

Boehler said that Hamas is not interested in returning to war: " Israel has done a masterful job of eliminating Hamas and Hezbollah. Hamas did orient toward a long-term truce where they would be disarmed, they would not be part of the political policy, and where we would ensure that they are in a place where they can't hurt Israel. Part of that was rebuilding Gaza."

In an interview to be aired tonight with Kan, he added "Hamas suggested that they would release all hostages, lay down their weapons, and no longer be part of the politics of Gaza, and that the US and its allies would ensure there was no military infrastructure remaining in Gaza. In exchange, there would be a five to ten year truce, and the US and other countries would help rebuild Gaza."

He emphasized that Trump's decision to negotiate does not mean that he is giving in to Hamas. "Dialogue does not mean giving things, it means sitting and hearing what someone wants. I'm trying to see how to get our hostages back and stop this war. I jump-started some negotiations that were in a very fragile place by asking Hamas, 'What do you think your endgame can be - not your dream endgame, but what is realistic?'"

Speaking to The Radar, he noted that he has personal misgivings about the negotiations, but puts them aside to carry out his assignment. "As a special envoy, my job is to sit down and talk with people, both good and bad. You have to block out the background, although I am aware of what they've done."

He addressed the Israeli concerns over the US opening a direct channel with Hamas. "The Israelis were kept informed. It's totally fair for Israel to have concerns, but we are not an agent of Israel - we are the United States, and we have specific interests at play."

He also clarified that the talks were for all the hostages, not only the Americans. "My job is to get all the hostages home. If someone wants to take hostages in Israel, we feel it too."

Boehler commented on Trump's warning to Hamas: "He didn't set a deadline, but - just like with Iran - he doesn't make empty threats." He also noted that he believed it was a matter of weeks before all the hostages were returned.