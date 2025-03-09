The Palestinian Arab news agency Quds Press reported that last week four meetings were held in Doha, Qatar, between Hamas representatives and US representatives on the extension of the first phase of the ceasefire and the release of the Israeli hostages still held in Daza.

According to the report, the US demanded a separate agreement in which an Israeli soldier with US citizenship would be released and the bodies of four murdered American citizens would be returned.

In exchange, Hamas demanded the release of hundreds of PalestinianArab terrorists and the US agreed to the release of 250 security prisoners, including 100 who were sentenced to life imprisonment, and the rest who are serving long prison sentences.

According to the sources cited by Quds Press, Israel opposed the release of 50 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment, and Hamas agreed that Israel could only object to the release of ten.

It was also reported that in the fourth meeting, the American representative withdrew from those understandings, saying that President Trump wanted the American hostages to be released without any conditions, and at this point, the meeting ended without reaching an agreement.

Five American citizens are still being held captive in Gaza. Only one, Edan Alexander, is believed to still be alive.