Activists targeted US President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, defacing the property in response to his recent statements on Gaza, The Independent reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred overnight on Friday at the luxury course in South Ayrshire. Vandals spray-painted “Gaza Is Not 4 Sale” in massive 10-foot-high letters across the lawn and inflicted damage on the greens, including one of the resort’s most prestigious holes, frequently used in Open Championships. The clubhouse was also defaced with red spray paint.

Palestine Action, the group claiming responsibility for the attack, described their actions as a “direct response to the US administration’s stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza.”

Trump recently sparked outrage in Arab countries with his vision which would see the US would take over Gaza and transform it into the “Riviera of the Middle East”, while Gazans would be relocated to countries such as Egypt and Jordan.

Further controversy arose when he posted an AI-generated video on Truth Social, depicting himself and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enjoying drinks at a fictional “Trump Gaza” resort.

A spokesperson from Palestine Action stated, as quoted by the Independent, “Palestine Action rejects Donald Trump’s treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes. To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance. We will continue to take action against U.S.-Israeli colonialism in the Palestinian homeland.”

The group also took to social media, writing on X: “The most expensive golf course in Britain, Trump's Turnberry golf resort, got a visit by Palestine Action. No longer can ordinary people sit by whilst the American administration arms Israel and makes plans to ethnically cleanse Gaza. Palestine belongs to Palestinians.”

Another post warned, “Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property, he should know his own property is within reach.”

Police Scotland confirmed they are investigating the incident. A spokesperson stated: “Around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, 8 March, 2025, we received a report of damage to the golf course and a premises on Maidens Road, Turnberry. Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact local police.”

A Trump Turnberry representative condemned the vandalism, calling it a “childish, criminal act” but insisted that operations would not be affected. “Turnberry is a national treasure and will continue to be the number one beacon of luxury and excellence in the world of golf,” the spokesperson said.