Columbia University appears ready to cooperate with President Donald Trump’s administration following a major funding cut , Fox News reported on Saturday.

According to the report, interim President Katrina Armstrong issued a letter on Friday in response to the administration’s decision to withdraw $400 million in federal grants from the Ivy League institution due to its "continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students."

Armstrong acknowledged the impact of the funding cuts, stating that they would "immediately impact research and other critical functions." However, rather than dismissing the Trump administration’s concerns, she made it clear that Columbia takes the issue "very seriously" and is prepared to work with the government on its "legitimate concerns."

"When I accepted the role of Interim President in August 2024, I knew Columbia needed a reset from the previous year and the chaos of encampments and protests on our campus," Armstrong wrote, as quoted by Fox News. "The University also needed to acknowledge and repair the damage to our Jewish students, who were targeted, harassed, and made to feel unsafe or unwelcome on our campus last spring."

In a particularly striking portion of her letter, Armstrong admitted that Columbia’s disciplinary process "previously only existed on paper," a remark that appears to be a criticism of former President Minouche Shafik.

Shafik resigned in August 2024 after months of anti-Israel protests rocked the university, including a large encampment at the center of campus and the takeover of a building.

Armstrong’s letter came after the Trump administration officially announced that it would revoke $400 million in federal grants due to Columbia’s handling of antisemitism.

The funding cuts followed a recent "comprehensive review" of Columbia’s federal grants, conducted by the Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS), Justice (DOJ), Education (DoE), and the US General Services Administration (GSA). The agencies cited an ongoing investigation by the Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, which is looking into whether Columbia violated the Civil Rights Act by failing to address the harassment of Jewish students.

"For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus," Secretary of Education Linda McMahon stated. "Today, we demonstrate to Columbia and other universities that we will not tolerate their appalling inaction any longer."

Columbia has come under increased scrutiny over the rise in antisemitism on campus since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators at Columbia set up dozens of tents in April of last year, demanding that the university divest from its Israeli assets. The university administration called in police to dismantle the encampments.

On April 30, at the request of university leaders, hundreds of officers with the New York Police Department stormed onto campus, gaining access to the building through a second-story window and making dozens of arrests of the pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators who had taken over Hamilton Hall.

In August, three Columbia University deans resigned from the school, after it was discovered that they had exchanged “very troubling” texts that “disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes”.

The university has seen a resurgence of anti-Israel activity in recent weeks. In January, anti-Israel students disrupted an Israeli history class by banging drums, chanting “Free Palestine,” and distributing fliers that depicted a boot stomping on a Star of David.