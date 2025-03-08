Zaher Jabareen, the head of Hamas in Judea and Samaria, claims that the release of security prisoners from Israeli jails as part of the ceasefire agreement is a triumph for the resistance narrative and the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

At a tribute event in Cairo for the released prisoners, Jabareen noted that their release demonstrates that Israel cannot shatter the determination of Palestinians, despite the political and material support it receives.

He claimed that Hamas has reached a 'respectable' exchange deal and continues to employ all methods to ensure the release of every security prisoner and the liberation of Jerusalem from Israel.

In a message to security prisoners still held in Israeli jails, Jabareen stated, 'Your time of freedom is near, and Hamas will not rest until the last prisoner returns home with their head held high.'

He further remarked that 'the released prisoners will be the ones to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque after they return to their people and their Islamic nation, following years of steadfastness and defiance in the prisons of the Nazi fascist occupation.'