Ashdod resident Sergei Shipitsin, 35, was killed on Monday after crashing while gliding in the Lauterbrunnen Valley in Switzerland.

Shipitsin had been traveling in the region in recent days and was well-known within Israel’s extreme sports community for his high-risk stunts, including parkour-style jumps from buildings and hanging from cranes. He frequently documented his activities on social media, where he became known by the nickname “The Jumping Buddha.”

Concern arose after he failed to make contact and did not return to his hotel room. A friend posted on Instagram seeking assistance in locating him, writing: “Sergey disappeared yesterday. He did not vacate his room. His cellphone is in his room, but not his traveling bag. His mother reported him missing today and any information would help. He was last seen yesterday around 3:00 p.m. in the Stachelberg.”

Following several hours of intensive searches, Shipitsin’s body was located at the crash site. ZAKA stated that it is coordinating with Swiss authorities to bring his remains back to Israel as soon as possible.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Israeli Embassy in Switzerland is aware of the incident and is working with local authorities until all required procedures are completed.