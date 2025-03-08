Shira Albag, mother of relased hostge Liri, shares her overwhelming joy as she reconnects with her daughter five weeks after her return.

"I have a new daughter. I'm still processing it all. Every call from her makes my heart race. We're the happiest people in the world," Albag told i24news.

She also describes how Liri is slowly beginning to share her traumatic experiences from captivity. "Liri proved to herself that she can do anything. She survived from October 7 until the moment she came back home. In that state, she didn’t give up and fought for what she believed was right. I am so proud of her. It’s been five weeks, and we are gradually learning about everything that happened there. A lot of things come up during conversations as she recalls them."

"We need to ensure everyone is brought home immediately. Every minute there is a minute in hell. They don't know if they will live another minute. It truly feels like a constant battle between life and death. It's important for families to find closure and start the recovery process. Even for us, after Liri returned, recovery has been challenging. Liri can't fully begin the life she deserves because she worries about her friends and everyone left behind, even those she doesn't know," she concludes.