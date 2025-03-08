Israel is preparing a plan for returning to its war in Gaza if Hamas continues to refuse to release the 59 hostages which it still holds, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.

The plan includes a series of escalations to gradually increase pressure on the Hamas terror group, the report added.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a 42-day first stage, with a stipulation that if talks for the second stage stalled, Israel would return to fighting.

The plans include a series of aerial strikes and tactical raids, WSJ said, adding that Israel would be able to evacuate hundreds of thousands of Gazans from their homes in northern Gaza.

Israel would also be able to send larger numbers of forces into Gaza, for the purpose of maintaining control of the area over an extended period of time while eliminating what remains of the Hamas terror group.

The plans are intended to be used if the closure of Gaza's crossings and lack of humanitarian aid do not lead Hamas to release the remaining hostages. WSJ quoted Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich as saying that additional steps, such as disconnecting Gaza's water and electricity, are also being weighed.

Israel is in a better position than it was in October 2023, WSJ added, since its weapons stockpiles have been replenished and US President Donald Trump is not pressuring Israel to end the war.