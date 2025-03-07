Despite rising tensions between Washington and Kyiv following last week's contentious White House meeting, Ukraine's Jewish community is pressing forward with preparations for Purim celebrations, marking the fourth time the holiday will be observed under wartime conditions.

Recent diplomatic strains have fueled concerns that Ukraine may face an increasingly difficult position against Russian forces, yet the nation's Jewish population continues preparations for the upcoming holiday with remarkable resilience.

The Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine (FJCU) announced this week the completion of an extensive collaborative project with Chabad emissaries operating across 34 Ukrainian cities. The initiative successfully delivered special Purim holiday packages to approximately 48,000 Jewish households throughout the war-torn country.

Following established tradition, the distribution network reached all 169 Jewish communities in Ukraine. FJCU representatives and Chabad emissaries made particular efforts to ensure packages reached Jews in small towns and settlements lacking formal community structures.

Each holiday kit contains a copy of the Scroll of Esther, a comprehensive Ukrainian-language holiday guide, Purim greeting cards, and mishloach manot (food gifts) featuring products from Ukrainian kosher factories. The packages also include children's sweets and personal hygiene items for families. This year's packages feature a new addition – a build-your-own clown kit for children.

Building on last year's successful pilot program, more than 1,000 premium mishloach manot packages will be distributed to Jewish soldiers serving in the Ukrainian armed forces. The packages will reach troops stationed in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions, covering more than 745 miles of active front lines.

Project coordinators acknowledge the significant logistical challenges, including civilian access restrictions to military zones and the complex process of compiling accurate soldier rosters organized by military units. Nevertheless, officials in Kyiv have granted authorization for the distribution, which is currently underway.

Rabbi Yaakov Sinyakov, who oversees the Federation's year-round support activities for Jewish military personnel, is managing the distribution operation.

"Last year's Purim was extremely challenging," recalled a Chabad emissary. "We endured 200 missile strikes during the holiday, yet we proceeded with communal megillah readings and Purim feasts. With G-d's help, we're determined to do the same this year."

Rabbi Mayer Stambler, chairman of the Jewish Communities, emphasized the historical significance of the holiday in the context of the war. "Purim was the first holiday Ukrainian Jews celebrated after hostilities began," he noted. "Despite everything, our synagogues were filled and spirits were high."

Stambler added, "This year too, regardless of concerning political developments and continued Russian occupation, nothing will prevent us from celebrating joyfully. Beyond distributing these kits, we're making extraordinary efforts to ensure every Jewish person can observe Purim and fulfill all four associated mitzvot."

Rabbi Stambler drew parallels between Ukraine's situation and Israel's ongoing conflicts. "Ukraine stands alongside Israel against what we see as an axis of evil – Russia, Iran, and North Korea," he stated. "Purim gives us hope for miraculous intervention, and we remain confident in a 'turnaround' despite the undeniably challenging circumstances."

He concluded with a message of solidarity, "Together with our Jewish brothers in Ukraine, Israel, and worldwide, we pray that this Purim's joy will soon lead to the joy of true and complete redemption."

The holiday of Purim, commemorating the Jewish people's salvation from annihilation in ancient Persia, begins this year on the evening of March 13 and continues through March 14.