Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not informed ahead of time that the US was holding direct talks with the Hamas terror group on the next stages in a potential deal, the Washington Post reported.

According to the report, Israel fumed at US President Donald Trump's decision, saying that holding direct talks with the terror group on the matter of the hostages' release violates the ethical code of conduct on the matter and harms Israel.

Diplomatic sources told the Post that Netanyahu was caught by surprise when he saw reports about the process, and that he was not updated through official channels before the talks took place.

Earlier, the White House said that the Trump administration informed Israel of these talks ahead of time. The Prime Minister's Office responded: "In the negotiations with the US, Israel expressed its position regarding direct talks with Hamas."

The report also said that as part of the process, the US is requesting the release of American Israeli Edan Alexander and several others, in exchange for the extension of the current ceasefire by two months, and renewal of the humanitarian aid to Gaza.