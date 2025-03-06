Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and the Foreign Ministry conducted an intensive diplomatic campaign in recent days and succeeded in preventing an anti-Israel conference by countries that are signatory to the Geneva Convention, which was expected to conclude with resolutions aimed at defaming the State of Israel.

This would have been the fourth such conference of these countries regarding the war, with its concluding statement intended to include elements portraying Israel in a negative light, without acknowledging that Israel is a democratic state fighting against the Hamas terrorist organization.

Foreign Ministry officials noted that "the meeting was even expected to produce anti-Israel resolutions that Israel’s enemies could have used in international forums, as well as follow-up mechanisms that would continue to vilify Israel."

The conference of the countries that are signatory to the Geneva Convention is meant to convene only on general matters related to the convention, not on specific issues. Nevertheless, Switzerland, which is responsible for implementing the convention, has so far convened the signatory countries three times, and on all three occasions, the countries gathered to address the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict.

Against the backdrop of expectations that an anti-Israel conference would be held in Switzerland, efforts led by the Foreign Minister and with the participation of the International Organizations Division, the Legal Division of the Foreign Ministry, and Israel’s UN Embassy in Geneva, were made to prevent the conference. Israel’s diplomatic missions worldwide were mobilized to build a coalition with friendly nations and to enlist as many countries as possible to refrain from participating in the conference.

The intensive diplomatic campaign succeeded, and a significant number of countries decided not to attend the conference—ultimately leading to its cancellation.