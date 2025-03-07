The family of the missing Yoram Hillel Fliter marked one year since his disappearance on Tuesday. Fliter vanished from the Olive Press Park near Beit Shemesh, leaving his car in the parking lot.

His family, along with the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, have been searching for him in the surrounding woods ever since. The search has turned up personal effects, including his personalized bus pass.

On the anniversary of his disappearance, the family held a meal in the parking lot, including each of the various Jewish blessings over food were included. Daniel, Yoram's brother, said, "We have come to thank the Israel Dog Unit volunteers who did not leave us alone. We are saying 100 blessings at this meal, in memory of how Yoram was careful to say 100 blessings each day.”

Israel Dog Unit director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented, "The Fliter family is a special family. There are cases where we remain searching even months after the families of the missing give up. Here the family continues to search with us shoulder to shoulder. I believe with complete faith that we will reach him and that we will succeed together in solving the mystery, with God's help."

Elyakim, a family friend, criticized the police’s conduct in the case. "Months ago we found a human bone in the search, and we passed it on to the police for DNA testing. To this day the police have not updated us on the results of the tests." Police conduct in missing person cases has recently been the subject of significant government scrutiny as well.

Shlomo, another brother, composed a song about the disappearance in Hebrew:

We have already walked, and fallen, and cried out to see you.

Yoram Hillel, where did you go? I am already on my way to meet you.

Like Miriam, who stood afar off, to know what happened to Moses,

We stand here, praying for your return.

Like Aaron waiting to see Moses in the desert,

Thus we, your brothers, wait to meet you again.

As the people saw that Moses tarried long in coming down from the mountain

You too, tarry to come here, and we all shed a tear.

Our God, our Lord, the Lord the merciful.

I beseech you, spare us all, and bring him back.

I beseech you, have mercy on us all, and return the missing persons to us.