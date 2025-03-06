Captivity survivor Sasha Troufanov on Thursday sent a personal message to hostage Rom Braslavski, whom he met during his time in captivity, as well as a message to the public.

In a social media post, Troufanov said, "I turn to you today with a message that I can no longer keep only for those close to me. On the one hand, I am so happy to be home, to see my mother, the people dear to me, my girlfriend and everyone who prayed for my welfare."

"On the other hand, I cannot disconnect myself from the thoughts about the hostages who are still there, in Gaza-thepeople who were left behind."

Turning to Braslavski, he said, "Rom, I hope my voice will be a light and a source of hope for you in the dark and gloomy place where you are. I want you to know that I, your friends, your family, and all the people of Israel are praying for your well-being and doing everything possible to bring you home."

"The redemption of captives is a supreme value in Judaism. No one should be left behind — we must bring everyone home."