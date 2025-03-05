The IDF Spokesperson announced on Tuesday the launch of official digital platforms in Turkish.

This move aims to broaden Israel’s presence on social media and strengthen ties with Turkish-speaking audiences.

As part of the launch, the IDF Spokesperson in Turkish released an initial video on the new channels, stating, "Hello Turkey, welcome to the official account of the Israel Defense Forces on X. This platform will serve to provide reliable and immediate updates on developments in the region. Follow us."

With this, Turkish joins the list of languages in which the IDF Spokesperson operates accounts: Hebrew, English, Arabic, French, Spanish, and Persian.

The IDF noted that the expansion of its digital presence to Turkish stems from regional developments and a desire to make reliable and credible information accessible to new audiences.

Officials in the defense establishment emphasize that this is a strategic move intended to enhance Israeli public diplomacy and foster direct dialogue with the Turkish public and other foreign communities in this language.