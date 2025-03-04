US President Donald Trump will deliver his annual 'State of the Union' address to the House of Representatives and Senate tonight (Tuesday-Wednesday).

Hamas captivity survivors including Iair Horn, Keith and Aviva Siegel, Noa Argamani, and Omer Shem Tov were invited to the speech. Families of hostages who are still being held captive in Gaza were also invited.

According to US reports, Trump also invited to the speech the Los Angeles City Fire Captian Frank Lima, who led the efforts to extinguish the major fires that raged through the city in January.

In addition, members of Congress from both parties are expected to participate in the speech, with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Trump's Vice President J.D. Vance sitting behind Trump, in accordance with tradition.

Alongside the members of Congress in the main hall, members of Trump's cabinet and Supreme Court justices will also be seated.

The gallery has about 950 seats, including a section reserved for the First Lady, with the president's guests sitting next to her. In addition, each member of Congress can invite one additional guest.

In light of the meeting at the White House that ended in a blowup with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Trump is also expected to address the issue of peace in Ukraine and, according to a Reuters report, he will also announce the understandings with Ukraine regarding a mineral agreement. As part of the agreement, Ukraine will transfer natural resources as "payment" for American aid.

In addition, Trump is expected to address the country's economic crisis, against the backdrop of his desire to cut as much as possible Budgets.