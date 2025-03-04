The US State Department is waiving $95 million in military assistance to the Lebanese armed forces amid the Trump administration's nearly 90-day freeze on foreign aid, two US officials told Axios.

This is an important move as it signals an effort by the Trump administration to strengthen Lebanon’s military and the newly formed government, which took office in January. This aid is part of a broader strategy aimed at weakening Hezbollah, reducing its influence in Lebanon, and ensuring the ceasefire with Israel remains intact, US officials said.

The State Department approved an exception to expend the $95 million of foreign military funding. “We are working with our Department of Defense colleagues to move forward with the implementation of these funds," a State Department spokesperson told Axios.

Hezbollah’s influence in Lebanon appears to have waned in recent weeks, while the Lebanese army has gained a stronger position. In February, Beirut airport security officials prevented several Iranian flights from landing over concerns they were carrying millions in cash for Hezbollah. In response, Hezbollah supporters attempted to block roads leading to the airport, prompting the Lebanese army to use tear gas to disperse the protesters and reopen the roads. A US official reported that this was a major test for the Lebanese army.”

Lebanon’s new president, Gen. Joseph Aoun, is seen as a key US ally, and the Trump administration views supporting the Lebanese military as a means of bolstering his leadership. "Aoun’s presidency presents a historic opportunity to change Lebanon’s trajectory for the better," a US official told Axios. The new Lebanese government has, for the first time in years, affirmed that only the Lebanese state and its armed forces are responsible for national defense, unlike previous governments that recognized both the state and "the resistance" (Hezbollah) as defenders of the country.

US and Israeli officials report that the US-led ceasefire monitoring mechanism is proving effective. For the first time in years, the Lebanese army has entered areas in southern Lebanon previously controlled by Hezbollah, dismantled military infrastructure, and confiscated weapons caches. "A year ago, no one would have believed this was possible. It’s a significant step forward," a US official said.