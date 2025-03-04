An Israeli source reported this afternoon (Tuesday) that a senior officer from Hezbollah's Radwan force was killed when a drone attacked a vehicle near Tyre. Lebanese sources confirmed the report.

In Gaza, IDF forces identified a suspicious individual approaching them in the Philadelphi route area and opened fire after assessing him as an immediate threat. According to IDF's statement, the suspect was unarmed and was killed. Simultaneously, reports from Gaza indicated intense fire from military vehicles towards homes in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood in western Rafah.

Yesterday, the IDF targeted a suspicious motorboat moving along the coastline near Khan Yunis and opened fire towards two suspects who approached the forces in the southern Gaza Strip. The Palestinian media service Shahab reported three injuries from a helicopter attack in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis and two fatalities from a drone strike at a school run by UNRWA in central Rafah.

The IDF spokesperson stated that before attacking the motorboat, the forces conducted warning shots and that the two suspects approaching the forces in the southern Gaza Strip were identified as an immediate threat and were shot.