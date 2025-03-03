The IDF has completed its operational investigation into the difficult battle at the Nahal Oz outpost which took place on October 7, 2024.

The investigation, which was presented to Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and the bereaved families, states that this was one of the most serious failures in the history of the IDF. The investigation shows that the defense of the outpost was deficient, and it quickly fell into the hands of Hamas terrorists.

During the battle, 53 soldiers were killed and 10 others were kidnapped, including seven female observers and three other soldiers. Three of the kidnapped soldiers are still being held captive by Hamas. Alongside the failures, the investigation highlights the heroism of the soldiers and commanders who fought until the last moment against hundreds of terrorists.

The findings of the investigation point to a series of serious failures in the preparation and defensive planning of the outpost, which was supposed to function as a forward outpost but was actually operated as a rear base.

Although the outpost is located less than a kilometer from the border fence, only 90 of the 162 soldiers who were there had weapons that morning. The defensive positions were not properly manned, and many soldiers and staff officers were not armed at all.

In addition, Hamas's intelligence was extremely accurate and was collected over many months. The terrorists knew the troop arrangements, the location of the operational headquarters and the living quarters, and even the soldiers' armament levels. They acted according to a plan that specified that they should attack at dawn, during the weekend and holiday vacations, and take advantage of the initial surprise for quick penetration and a decisive victory within minutes.

The course of the battle: a deadly surprise attack

04:00 – An indication was received at the perimeter fence, following this, a directive was issued prohibiting descending to the adjacent route.

06:29 – Hamas launched an attack by launching hundreds of rockets at communities and IDF bases in the encirclement.

06:31 – The observers identified two terrorist squads moving towards the barrier on the border. In the following minutes, the observers identified breaches in the fence, an explosion at the security barrier, and an infiltration by terrorists.

06:45 – A tank on the armored personnel carrier platform at the outpost launched an assault on the terrorists. The deputy battalion commander was the first to identify terrorists and reported over the radio that he was in trouble and that it was a “major” incident.

07:00 – 20 terrorists infiltrated the base, another 15 terrorists arrived on its southern side and prepared to break in.

07:40 – Company B commander Major Shilo Har-Even arrived at the post and began fighting, despite being wounded in the hand.

08:04 – A Zik drone attacked near the female soldiers' quarters and took out multiple terrorists, saving the lives of 11 soldiers.

08:53 – A tank was hit by two RPGs and disabled.

10:00 – Soldiers began to be kidnapped from the post, the first being three soldiers from the disabled tank.

10:20 – Seven female observers were kidnapped from the mobile shelter to Gaza.

12:00 – The terrorists set fire to the military base with 22 soldiers inside. Five staff officers escaped, while 15 soldiers were killed in the fire.

17:00 – A report on the IDF’s communications network indicated that the Nahal Oz base has been cleared of terrorists.

The first terrorist force, consisting of 65 terrorists, raided the outpost at 06:30 in the morning. Additional forces continued to flow into the base later in the morning, and the battle was decided in the first few minutes due to the lack of a coordinated IDF response.

Golani soldiers and their commanders fought fiercely against the numerically superior enemy. For example, the third tracker, Warrant Officer Ibrahim Kharuba, fought until the last bullet and tried to save the female observers before he fell in battle. Kharuba told the observers, “It was my greatest honor to die for you and the State of Israel.” The company commander, Major Shilo Har-Even, who was seriously wounded in the hand, continued to lead counterattacks until he fell in battle.

The terrorists raided the outpost systematically, eliminating the main points of resistance. Tanks tried to respond, but two of them were disabled by anti-tank fire. At 10:00 am, three soldiers were kidnapped from a damaged tank, and seven female observers were taken to the Gaza Strip about half an hour later.

The battle continued until the afternoon when the terrorists set fire to the barracks where soldiers were besieged. Of the 22 soldiers who were there, 15 were killed. The investigation indicates that five staff officers escaped through a small window, leaving behind the other soldiers. This conduct was strongly condemned by the IDF.

The IDF presented a series of recommendations to correct the failures revealed in the investigation. Among other things, it was recommended to establish mandatory standards for outposts along the border, including more armored buildings, combat trenches, mandatory defense systems, and a change in the operating concept of military bases in sensitive areas. It was also recommended to remove the female observers from bases so close to the border.

Despite the failures noted, the investigation positively notes the soldiers who fought against the terrorists with dedication and determination, while striving for contact even under impossible conditions. For this reason, it was recommended to award commendations to soldiers, officers, and fighters from the Golani Brigade, the 7th Brigade, the 414th Battalion, the "Sky Rider" unit, and the Northern Brigade.