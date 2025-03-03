Nearly half of schools assessed in 2024 show improvement in their protection of Jewish students, ADL (Anti-Defamation League) reported.

ADL gave 36 percent of schools an A or B in its 2025 Campus Antisemitism Report Card, up from 23.5 percent in 2024.

The updated evaluation of how US colleges and universities are addressing antisemitism assessed 135 schools — 50 more than last year — using 30 evaluation criteria to assign letter grades from A to F.

Additional key findings include that 21% of schools received a D, and 9.6% received an F. As well, 45% of previously graded schools improved, while only 9% declined.

Notable changes included: CUNY Queens College, Georgetown University, Harvard University, Michigan State University, SUNY Purchase College, SUNY Rockland Community College, Tufts University, University of Michigan, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and Vanderbilt University all moved up two grades.

Top-performing schools (A Grades) included Brandeis University, CUNY Queens College, CUNY Brooklyn College, Elon University, Florida International University, University of Alabama, University of Miami and Vanderbilt University.

Failing schools (F Grades) included: California Polytechnic State University, DePaul University, Evergreen State College, Haverford College, Loyola University New Orleans, Pitzer College, Pomona College, Portland State University, Scripps College, The New School, University of California Santa Barbara, University of Illinois Chicago and University of Minnesota.

“I said it last year and I’ll say it again: every single campus should get an ‘A’, this isn’t a high bar – this should be the standard,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO. “While many campuses have improved in ways that are encouraging and commendable, Jewish students still do not feel safe or included on too many campuses. The progress we’ve seen is evidence that change is possible – all university leaders should focus on addressing these very real challenges with real action.”

More than 50 percent of the schools assessed in 2024 have enacted major policy changes in response to rising campus antisemitism; almost all have revised their demonstration policies.

Universities that strengthen and consistently enforce policies, mandate antisemitism education, and improve bias reporting have seen the most progress.

“The improvement on campus is largely due to new administrative initiatives implemented in response to the campus antisemitism crisis,” said Shira Goodman, ADL VP of Advocacy. “We’re glad that improving the campus climate for Jewish students was a priority for many of these schools, and we hope all colleges and universities understand the importance of developing and enforcing strong policies and procedures to create a safe and welcoming environment for Jewish students and all students.”

A recent ADL survey conducted with partners found 83% of Jewish college students experienced or witnessed antisemitism since the Oct. 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel, and that 66 percent of Jewish students were not confident in their university’s ability to prevent antisemitic incidents.

ADL’s 2025 Campus Antisemitism Report Card not only assesses campuses, it also provides tools to empower stakeholders and hold universities accountable.

· Expanded School Evaluations – This year’s report covers 135 schools, up from 85 in 2024, expanding the analysis to more institutions with significant Jewish student populations as well as schools of particular concern and those viewed as exemplary in combating antisemitism.

The 30-point grading system categorizes schools’ responses into three critical areas: administrative action and policies, campus conduct and climate concerns, and Jewish life on Campus. Beyond hard metrics, the 2025 Report Card incorporates qualitative assessments, evaluating how well universities enforce policies, engage Jewish communities, and respond to real-world incidents — capturing factors that raw data alone might miss.

The Campus Antisemitism Report Card is a project of the ADL Ronald Birnbaum Center to Combat Antisemitism in Education (CCAE) and the recently launched Ratings and Assessments Institute (RAI).