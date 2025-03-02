Itzik Bonzel, father of fallen IDF soldier Amit Bonzel, called for the establishment of a special wing in the Israel Prison Service for those responsible for the October 7th massacre.

Speaking in an interview on Keshet 12, Bonzel claimed that, if found guilty, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must serve a prison sentence.



"If this man, Netanyahu, is found to have been negligent, that he is guilty and this happened, not only because of him, but because of other people as well, we need to open an 'October 7th, wing of the Prison Service."

Bonzel stressed that all responsible echelons, including the Chief of Staff, IDF generals and defense ministers, must be held accountable. "We are not demanding that they be sent home, anyone who is found guilty must go to jail. They are not entitled to millions of shekels in retirement funds, and not in pensions."



Bonzel wondered why there are those who claim that those responsible should not go to jail: "There are thousands of Israelis who have been killed and slaughtered, what do they mean by not going to prison? When you take responsibility, it must be sincere."



At the end of his remarks, Bonzel warned that the IDF might put the responsibility on the lower commanding echelons. "IDF officers are planning to sacrifice the guards at the gates. We won't let that happen. We won't let anyone sacrifice the simple soldiers."