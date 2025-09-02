צפו: האב השכול הסיר את מודעת "הדמוקרטים" צילום: ערוץ 7

One of the leaders of Hagvura Forum, Itzik Bonzel, whose son Amit fell in the war in Gaza, came on Tuesday afternoon to Azza Street in Jerusalem to remove a poster put up by the Democratic Party calling to end the war, with a list of all the fallen soldiers — including his son’s name.

“It’s time to stop making vile use of our names. A party like Yair Golan’s repeatedly makes disgusting political use of our children’s names, and we will not allow it. Wherever they hang up our children’s names — we will come and take those signs down,” Bonzel told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva.

He added: “Enough with using the names of the martyrs who gave their lives for this land and this country. We do not agree for our children’s names to be exploited politically. I came here, to Azza Street, to put an end to this.”