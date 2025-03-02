Omer Wenkert, who was released a week ago after 505 days in Hamas captivity, published a farewell post today (Sunday) to his girlfriend Kim Damti, who was murdered during the massacre at the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023.

"It is a year and five months since we left home that night, and I finally have the chance to say goodbye," he wrote.

He added, "I want to tell you that when the captives who were with me asked me about you, I would tell them the sentence that describes us most accurately to me - 'Kim? Kim was my fairy since I was 14.' And now? Now you are the fairy who became my angel."

"My Kim, you are something special, you are magic in the making, every moment I am with you your aura and radiance immediately envelop me," Wenkert said.

"From now on, this aura and this glow are inside me, and forever, I promise! I love you so much! Thank you for what you are and for everything you left me. These are the most special things that have existed inside me since that day! It's time for me to say goodbye to you, thank you for everything you were and for everything you are now.

"Now you and Baruch are up there watching over me, the two most special, genuine, and fulfilling smiles I've ever had in my life are kept deep inside me.

"Since October 7th, I've been waiting to say goodbye to you in a proper way, and I wish I could have managed to protect you on that day just like you protected me during all my 505 days underground," he concluded.