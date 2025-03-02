The UK-based charity Save One Life UK has been reported to counter-terrorism authorities over concerns that some of the money it collected for children in Gaza could have been diverted to Hamas. The Daily Mail reports that the charity, which has raised approximately £2 million over the past four years, states on its website that its mission is to "support the most vulnerable people of Gaza."

Since the outbreak of Israel’s war against Hamas following the October 7th massacre, the majority of the charity’s aid has been directed to Gaza. However, concerns have emerged regarding a possible lack of oversight in how the funds are being distributed.

On Thursday, a complaint regarding the charity’s activities was submitted to the Metropolitan Police through the government's system for reporting suspected terrorist or extremist funding. The case has since been referred to the counter-terrorism unit for further investigation.

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism described the allegations as “extremely serious” and called for an urgent police inquiry.

According to documents reviewed by The Telegraph, the complaint alleges that Save One Life UK has been sending money to Gaza "via an unknown broker in Turkey," a practice which has been deemed "suspicious." The complainant warned that charities can be investigated if there is reason to believe they are transferring funds for non-charitable purposes, including political activities or support for terrorism.

Photos submitted to the police reportedly show charity workers distributing envelopes believed to contain cash to children in Gaza. Another video appears to show a charity worker giving cash to displaced families living in temporary shelters. These activities have raised concerns about the organization’s ability to control how its funds are ultimately used, particularly in Hamas-governed areas.

The charity's social media activity has also drawn scrutiny. On October 7, at 10 a.m.—just hours after the Hamas-led attacks—the charity posted on Facebook: "Our Brothers and Sisters in Palestine are under attack again. Please keep them in your du'as." A year later, on the first anniversary of the attacks, the organization posted: "12 months of brutal violence. Decades of resilient resistance. Palestine stands strong despite the devastation, but they need our support more than ever. Stand with our Ummah in Palestine."

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism has called for a formal inquiry, stating: "These are extremely serious allegations, and the police must urgently investigate the complaints. It is clearly intolerable for funds from the UK to be sent to a proscribed terrorist organization. If charitable funds have been misused in this way, it undermines the integrity of our charitable sector. The Charity Commission must also launch an urgent inquiry."