Hasmonean Primary School is celebrating a major milestone after being named the highest-ranked Jewish primary school in the Sunday Times Top 1000 Schools. The recognition highlights the small, community-focused school’s strong academic results and its commitment to Jewish values and a warm, nurturing environment.

The Sunday Times list is regarded as one of the UK's leading indicators of school performance, reflecting sustained academic quality. Hasmonean Primary’s placement underscores its emphasis on literacy, numeracy, and whole-child development.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition,” said Head Teacher Mrs Gross. “It reflects the dedication of our staff, the curiosity of our pupils, and the support of our community. As a small school, we take pride in combining academic excellence with strong Jewish values.”

The school is also known for its pastoral care, vibrant Jewish curriculum, and enrichment programmes in music, art, sport, and community engagement. Guided by the principle of Torah Im Derech Eretz and rooted in British values, Hasmonean Primary aims to inspire a love of Jewish heritage, Israel, and the country its pupils call home.

Its mission is built on three core values: Belong, Inspire, Growth. Looking ahead, the school plans further investment in innovative teaching, enhanced facilities, and expanded opportunities to help every child reach their potential.