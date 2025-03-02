US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Saturday that he had signed a declaration to use emergency authorities to expedite the delivery of approximately $4 billion in military assistance to Israel.

“The decision to reverse the Biden Administration’s partial arms embargo, which wrongly withheld a number of weapons and ammunition from Israel, is yet another sign that Israel has no greater ally in the White House than President Trump,” Rubio said in a statement.

“Since taking office, the Trump Administration has approved nearly $12 billion in major FMS sales to Israel. This important decision coincides with President Trump’s repeal of a Biden-era memorandum which had imposed baseless and politicized conditions on military assistance to Israel at a time when our close ally was fighting a war of survival on multiple fronts against Iran and terror proxies,” he added.

Rubio stressed that the Trump administration “will continue to use all available tools to fulfill America’s long-standing commitment to Israel’s security, including means to counter security threats.”

US President Donald Trump recently confirmed that he had instructed to release the hold on 2,000-pound bombs intended for shipment to Israel.

“A lot of things that were ordered and paid for by Israel, but have not been sent by Biden, are now on their way!”, Trump wrote in his Truth Social platform.

In early May, Axios reported that Biden decided to put on hold a weapons shipment that was supposed to be sent to Israel.

The White House later confirmed it had paused a shipment of bombs to Israel due to US opposition to a planned Israeli attack on the Gazan city of Rafah.

A day later, Biden warned that he would halt shipments of American weapons to Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders a major invasion of the city of Rafah.