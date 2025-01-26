US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed reports that he has instructed to release the hold on 2,000-pound bombs intended for shipment to Israel.

“A lot of things that were ordered and paid for by Israel, but have not been sent by Biden, are now on their way!”, Trump wrote in his Truth Social platform.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing three Israeli officials, that the White House has instructed the Pentagon to release the hold on the weapons shipment, which had been frozen by then-US President Joe Biden.

An Israeli official said that on Friday, the Pentagon notified the Israeli government that the hold would be released.

According to the officials, the 1,800 MK-84 bombs were held in US storage and will be placed on a ship bound for Israel within the coming days.

In early May, Axios reported that Biden decided to put on hold a weapons shipment that was supposed to be sent to Israel.

The White House later confirmed it had paused a shipment of bombs to Israel due to US opposition to a planned Israeli attack on the Gazan city of Rafah.

A day later, Biden warned that he would halt shipments of American weapons to Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders a major invasion of the city of Rafah.