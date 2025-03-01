UTJ leader Yitzhak Goldknopf sent an urgent letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he wrote that the state budget does not meet the agreements with his party. He threatened that if this is not addressed, UTJ will not vote in favor of the budget in the Knesset.

"In contrast to the agreed upon, we were surprised to see that the above summaries do not come to fruition in the budget proposal to be submitted to the government on Sunday. I repeat and request that the funding of the Torah institutions and public institutions in the Ministry of Welfare be submitted as agreed."

He threatened the Prime Minister: "I hereby request you to enter immediately into the thick of the matter and ensure that the agreements between us are valid and that they are carried out in full, so that we can guarantee our support for the budget that will be brought before the Knesset for approval in the near future."

The coalition heads' meeting ended last Sunday without any operational decisions, against the backdrop of growing anger from haredi parties over the delay in resolving the draft law and the daycare subsidies.