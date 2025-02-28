Hochul event at City College canceled due to anti-Israel protest

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul canceled a scheduled event at City College in New York City due to safety concerns stemming from anti-Israel protestors, the New York Post reported.

Protests broke out at City College and Barnard College yesterday (Thursday), before both protests merged in the Harlem neighborhood.

Hochul was supposed to make an announcement on workforce development at City College before the event was canceled.

A City College spokesperson stated, “Due to safety concerns, we made the decision to postpone today’s event at Shepherd Hall."

Dozens of protesters held a demonstration against Hochul despite the cancelation of the event, chanting “Kathy Hochul you can’t hide” and “We charge you with genocide.”

At the same time, the protesters from Barnard College marched toward City College, chanting "Long Live the Intifada."

Three protesters were arrested during the incident, including a man who climbed a tree.