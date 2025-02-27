The Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister's Office, Tzachi Braverman, sent an urgent letter this evening (Thursday) to the Defense Minister's Military Secretary, demanding that the investigations into the IDF's failures on October 7, 2023 be presented to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

In the letter, Braverman wrote, "From media reports, it became clear that the IDF investigations will be presented to the general public tonight. These investigations were presented to the Defense Minister, the IDF's senior command staff, and journalists who were briefed about it. Surprisingly, there is one official who has not yet received the investigations - the Prime Minister."

“Proper procedure requires that these investigations also be shared with the prime minister without having to ask for it," he added.

Following Braverman's complaint, Defense Minister Israel Katz has ordered the IDF to immediately forward all investigations into the military failures of October 7 to the Prime Minister, and that the military prepare to present to Netanyahu in detail any investigation he deems appropriate.

Yehoshua Shani, the chairman of the Gvura Forum, expressed great anger at the IDF for intending to present the results of the investigations to the public before the bereaved parents whose children were killed during the massacre. "Do we need to use the media to read the investigations? Didn't we pay enough to be entitled to study the investigation before it was published?"

Shani, who lost his son Ori in battle at the Kissufim outpost on October 7, published a post on his X account addressing IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari: "What rock bottom have you reached? I and many bereaved parents are receiving a phone call at the last minute that at 5:00 PM the core investigations of October 7 will be published. I call on you to correct this backward move! It's not too late."