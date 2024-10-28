The Prime Minister's Office announced that Mossad Director David Barnea returned today (Monday) from Doha where he met with the Director of the CIA and the Prime Minister of Qatar.

The sides discussed a new unified framework that integrates previous proposals and also takes into account the main issues and recent developments in the region.

The discussions between the mediators and Hamas will continue in the coming days in order to evaluate the feasibility of talks and the continued effort to advance a deal, the Prime Minister's Office stated.