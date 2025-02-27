The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) urged the US Senate to approve US President Donald Trump's nomination of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as America's next Ambassador to Israel.

ZOA President Morton A. Klein wrote a letter to Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator James E. Risch (R-Idaho) and Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), the ranking Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in support of Huckabee's nomination.

"I am writing to you on behalf of the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), the oldest pro-Israel organization in the United States, and our supporters throughout the U.S., to strongly and whole-heartedly support the confirmation of ZOA’s Friend of Zion 2019 awardee, Governor Mike Huckabee, to become Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the State of Israel," Klein wrote.

He added, "Governor Huckabee is a great American patriot and friend of the Jewish people, and a man of sterling character and compassion, with widely-praised executive abilities. Gov. Huckabee has an extraordinary understanding of Israel’s history, legal rights to her land and on-the-ground realities. As the U.S. State Department’s Certificate of Competency notes, Gov. Huckabee’s multiple visits to Israel over the past fifty years have given him a deep familiarity with Israel’s leaders and people."

Klein criticized Reform Religious Action Center director Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner's letter attacking Huckabee, calling Pesner's letter "appalling" and stating that it contains multiple "delusions."

"ZOA’s supporters include members of every Jewish stream – including Reform Judaism. I can assure you that many Reform Jews strongly disagree with R. Pesner’s views, notwithstanding Pesner’s effort to portray himself as representing the entirety of Reform Jewry," he said.

Earlier this week, the Rabbinical Alliance of America - Igud HaRabbonim, representing over 950 Orthodox rabbis across North America, stated that it "warmly welcomes" Huckabee's nomination.

The RAA stated, "Governor Huckabee is a longtime friend of Israel and an unwavering American patriot who understands that the special relationship between the United States and Israel is not only deeply rooted in shared values but is also a strategic alliance that benefits both nations. His steadfast support for Israel and his recognition of its vital role in promoting stability and democracy in the Middle East make him uniquely suited to serve in the crucial position."

"The United States has no greater ally in the region than the State of Israel. The partnership between these two great democracies enhances security, fosters economic growth, and upholds the principles of freedom and justice. Governor Huckabee has consistently championed this alliance, recognizing that a strong Israel contributes to a strong America and a more stable world," the rabbinical organization added.

"The Rabbinical Alliance of America prays for Governor Huckabee’s success if he is confirmed in his new role and looks forward to his continued advocacy for policies that reinforce the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel. May his confirmation be swift and his tenure be marked by peace, prosperity, and the flourishing of this extraordinary alliance," the statement concluded.