Iair Horn, who was freed earlier this month after about 500 days in Hamas captivity, arrived today (Wednesday) at the Hostages Square in Tel Aviv to light a candle in memory of Oded Lifshitz, Shiri, Kfir and Ariel Bibas, in the presence of dozens of ambassadors and diplomats. After the lighting, he made an emotional statement to the media.

Horn thanked the ambassadors for the support and efforts invested in his return, but emphasized that the struggle is not over: "I am here, standing in front of you, right, but 63 are not there yet. There are 63 more kidnapped in the tunnels, among them my little brother Eitan Horn. Until Eitan and everyone else return, I will not really be here. My body may be here, but my soul is not."

He appealed to the international community to continue efforts to return the remaining hostages: "Help me bring back all my brothers. Because until they all return, neither will I. This is the first time I have stood under the sun for so long. I did not get to breathe fresh air for 498 days. And while we are here enjoying the sun, or perhaps not appreciating it at all, there are hostages fighting just to breathe."

Horn described the daily suffering of the abductees and noted the importance of reaching another agreement for their release: "President Trump, thank you for bringing me and many other hostages home. Without your support, I would still be in Hamas captivity. We need you to sign the next phase of the agreement now! My brother and the rest of the hostages have no time."

In an emotional cry, he stated, "We must sign a phase two agreement that will bring everyone back, the sick, the wounded, the fathers, the soldiers, the fallen, everyone. I stand before you and I know what they are feeling right now and what they are going through. And it is not good and every day that passes it is worse. No person in the world should have to go through these things."

"We have no time, the hostages have no time. Help me bring my little brother Ethan home and all the hostages. There is nothing more important than that right now. Because if we don't bring them back, all of them, none of us can truly return."