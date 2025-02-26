Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday began his 13th day of testimony in court with a special request.

"We are now accompanying Shiri Bibas and her children [on their last journey]; I think it is appropriate that we stand for a minute of silence, to remember who we are fighting for," Netanyahu said.

Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman rejected the request, saying, "Everyone remembers who we are fighting against and what we are fighting for; right now, let us proceed as usual."

On Tuesday, Netanyahu did not give testimony, after the court canceled the hearing due to security considerations presented behind closed doors. The discussion was attended by IDF intelligence chief Shlomi Binder, who, unusually, was called in to testify. The hearing was called at Netanyahu's request, to reduce the number of days he testifies in court; the protocol was written manually and locked in a safe.

A security official arrived at the court and demanded that everyone present at the hearing sign a confidentiality agreement.