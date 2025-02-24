Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana on Monday morning spoke at the Besheva and Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference, touching on the Draft Law and the current security situation.

"If G-d forbid Iran gets its hands on nuclear weapons, it would be the most significant existential threat to the State of Israel since its founding," he said. "Humanity paid the price of hesitation and pacifism with Nazi Germany, and afterwards it was said, 'Never Again.' This is the time to carry that out."

Regarding Hamas, he added: "The enemy must pay a heavy price for what it did to Israel, and we are finally hearing ideas that are out of the box in this context. Gaza will be a better place without the devil, who enabled, educated, its children to the crime against humanity [which took place] on October 7."

Regarding the Draft Law, Ohana said: "'Together, we will win,' means that we need to stand together - the first supporting the second, but also the second supporting the first. We will need to expand the ranks of the Israel Defense Forces. We cannot allow ourselves to be a 'small, smart army' as was proposed in the past by a prime minister; we must be a large, smart, and powerful army. I say this to the entire nation of Israel, but especially to our brothers, partners, and loved ones who are part of the haredi sector."

He quoted, "'So Moses stood in the gate of the camp and said: 'Whoever is for the Lord, [let him come] to me' (Exodus 32:26)."

"The State of Israel needs you as well in order to continue to keep up its efforts to ensure the existence of the nation of Israel, the return of our brothers and sisters who are still left in the pit."