In light of the continuing hostilities in northern Israel and the reports that residents of the north cannot return to their homes and will remain as evacuees in hotels, the mayor of Kiryat Shmona, Avichai Stern, has announced that he will not permit his residents to return to the city.

“If there is not to be true security, but rather only a feeling of security, I will physically prevent residents from returning to the city,” Stern told the Arutz Sheva - Israel National News Jerusalem Conference.

Stern's comments come just a day before elections for local governments, in which his city will not be participating due to the war. He stressed, “My residents are scattered in 271 hotels. Israel must ensure that the Galilee is not neglected.”

“Conversations about the day after, in terms of rehabilitating the Galilee, are important, and we must begin them today. Nevertheless, this cannot happen without a change in the security situation in the north. We will no longer accept things as they were,” Stern declared.