Released hostage Romi Gonen will undergo surgery on her injured hand. She shared her feelings about finally receiving treatment in an Instagram post.

"This day has finally arrived. A year and four months, all I wanted was for my hand to be treated so I could regain my independence that I miss so much," wrote Gonen.

She added, "I’m afraid of the pain, the rehabilitation, the results, but this time I am in the best hands, surrounded by all the people I love and believe that better times are ahead."

She called for additional efforts to recover the other hostages. "There are still hostages in Gaza who crave what I have experienced over the past month and they too deserve to experience this freedom and support. We must continue to fight until the last hostage is home."

"Soon, I’ll meet soldiers in the rehabilitation department, soldiers who fought and risked their lives to rescue me and the other hostages. I want to tell them, that they are the strongest people in the country, and that I am already looking forward to meeting them."