Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a special and chilling conversation in the last few days with released hostage Sagui Dekel Chen.



Channel 12 News published details from the conversation, which lasted more than ten minutes, during which Netanyahu said to Sagui: "I am delighted to hear your voice. I am happy that you have been reunited with your family. I'm glad I insisted on releasing as many hostages as possible in the current deal, despite Hamas' wishes."



Released hostage Dekel Chen replied: "I can't eat, drink, shower or play with my daughters while there are still hostages that I left behind in Gaza. During the conversation, he mentioned David and Ariel Cunio from Kibbutz Nir Oz, who are still being held hostage in Gaza, and Tamir Adar and Aviv Atzili, whose bodies are still held in Gaza. "I won't leave anyone there."



Netanyahu responded: "I will not leave anyone behind. We are working very hard to bring everyone back home."

Dekel Chen continued: "It was very difficult for me to see families struggling: my father standing on public stages and crying, and my wife and children at rallies crying."



Dekel Chen had a special request from the Prime Minister. "I understood that you haven’t visited Nir Oz. I am sending you a personal invitation. Let's put politics aside and go for a walk – only you and I. Let’s take a walk on the paths of the kibbutz. Now everything is blooming, but I'll also show you bloody places and burnt houses. We have different opinions, but I always believed, even when I was in captivity, that the considerations made in Israel were professional and I ask that this be the case this time as well. The real victory is bringing love back to the streets, and that will happen only when all hostages return home."