Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke Monday at the 22nd Besheva and Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference, discussing the war in Gaza, the bereaved families, and the hostages who are still in Gaza and those who have returned home.

"First and foremost, we are living in a profoundly historic period for the Jewish people," Herzog began. "We are committed to strengthening the people of Israel in the face of the threats that surround us, and this difficult war. We are committed to embracing and supporting the bereaved families who have paid an immense price for our independence, our resilience, and our victory, and to working toward bringing our sons and daughters home."

He added, "Michal and I have met with over a thousand bereaved families this year. The people of Israel are extraordinary — diverse, fascinating — and each family has its own story. I bow my head in remembrance every single day."

"As a nation, the issue that weighs on us most heavily is that of the hostages. The pain is immense, and I know that all of Israel was in deep, national mourning when we learned of the heinous murder of the Bibas family and Oded Lifshitz. At the same time, we long for, rejoice, and weep as we see hostages returning home — they are our brothers and sisters.

"I believe that we must bring them all home and make every possible effort to complete their return, doing whatever is necessary to ensure that not one is left behind.

"I have had close and personal conversations with both returning hostages and the families of those still held captive. For me, the commandment of redeeming captives is a supreme duty that embodies the highest bond between a nation and its citizens.

"From the bereaved families, I hear a heartfelt cry for unity, dialogue, and mutual respect— for truly understanding one another. And from the families of the hostages, I hear the most just and urgent plea of all: to bring their loved ones home."