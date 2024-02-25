Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) has said that an absurd situation has been created, according to which Israel will have to pay a higher price in a deal to release the hostages – more than in the previous deal.

Speaking to commentator Amit Segal at the 21st Jerusalem Conference, Smotrich said: "Something strange is going on here. We have returned to fighting with all our strength and the IDF is doing amazingly well in Gaza. The previous deal was somewhat reasonable; one to three terrorists for a hostage and 10 hostages for each day of respite. Logically the upcoming deal should be on even better terms, because we have crushed Hamas and [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar should now be sitting in his hole, broken and ready to surrender and give us our hostages."

"So after so many months of fighting, it is unacceptable that we would have to give in now. On the one hand, we want to break the civilian dependence on Hamas, on the other hand, we want to preserve their civilian capabilities. What needs to change is the discourse in the television studios and on the street. I oppose a deal where the stakes are higher, and the respite is longer. It makes no sense."

According to Smotrich, "The price now is unacceptable. We will not flood the streets with terrorists. We did this for Gilad Shalit and now we are paying the price for our mistake. We sincerely want to bring the hostages home, but we have to do it in a responsible way."

"We have priorities in this war. First we must ensure victory over Hamas and that there will be no threat from Gaza to Israel. We also must return the hostages. I think the contradiction between them is something that was created in order to promote goals. Sinwar does not want the hostages, not even to save the Hamas rule in Gaza. His goal is to break down Israeli society. We are working to bring the hostages home and the best way to do it is to maximize military pressure. The worst way is to show how stressed we are and ready to pay any price," he emphasized.

Minister Smotrich lamented on the way the war has been presented in the media: "Anyone who open newspapers and television in Israel thinks there is no chance of winning. I am telling you that we will win both in the south and in the north. There is nothing more important for the economy right now than a victory. There will be no economy without victory and there will be no security without victory. This is an event. We are managing it correctly. Do not panic too much. With God's help we will succeed."

He was asked what influence he has within the government and answered, "I influenced the transfer of funds to the Palestinian Authority. We ensured the Americans’ commitment not to transfer any money to Gaza. This is work that is being done slowly, quietly and thoroughly, without headlines and loud announcements. Before the war, we approved the largest number of housing units. I believe in doing things quietly and without fanfare. When the time comes to appreciate – the public will do so."

Minister Smotrich also referred to Minister Hili Tropper’s speech at the Conference regarding opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state: "I would be very happy for Benny Gantz to say this himself. We passed a resolution that opposes a Palestinian state and he opposed it. We changed it to say that we oppose a unilateral decision, and everyone signed it. Benny Gantz hosted [Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud] Abbas in his home. He kept forcing a conversation about the day after. What is this day after? Will the Palestinian Authority make reforms? I say unmistakably, there is not and will not be another country from the [Mediterranean] Sea to the Jordan [River], and there will be no entity that supports terrorism."

"I would love to hear Benny Gantz say it himself, and not send Hili Tropper. It's true that we need to maintain unity and manage the disputes in a different way. We held discussions in a matter-of-fact manner. We did not threaten to disband the army, but we are also taking stock. No one should get confused. There is right and there is left, and there are disputes and different opinions. I suggest not blurring the differences, and not being naïve and thinking that everything is over."