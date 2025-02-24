Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior official in the Hamas terrorist organization, accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of undermining the ceasefire agreement in a way that could affect the fate of the hostages held by Hamas.

Hamas, he claimed, is not in a position of defeat but rather is setting its terms against Israel and possesses the leverage to compel Israel to uphold the agreement.

Abu Zuhri described Israel’s decision to delay the release of a group of terrorist prisoners as a “foolish and dangerous move” and called on the mediators to take responsibility and address the resulting crisis.

He claimed that Hamas treats the Israeli hostages with respect and that their return to Israel involves no harm or humiliation.

He further added that Hamas is an inseparable part of the Palestinian people and will remain so, asserting that anyone who believes it can be removed from the Gaza Strip and that terror organizations can be disarmed is delusional.

Abu Zuhri claimed Israel is working to annex territories in Judea and Samaria, and as such he called on Palestinian Arabs to unite against the Israeli plan and act together to oppose it.