Omer's mother to Trump: 'Mr. President, you did it, but the mission is not yet complete'

The families of captivity survivors Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert, Eliya Cohen, and Tal Shoham, who were released yesterday from Hamas' hell, delivered their first statement to the media on Thursday from Belinson Hospital.

Shelly Shem Tov, mother of captivity survivor Omer Shem Tov: “Omer, our sun, came home after 450 days of being held alone in a tunnel under harsh conditions that included periods of starvation and psychological abuse; he shared that all he dreamed of upon returning was to rest his head on my lap, have his hair gently stroked, and ride with his father on a motorcycle, feeling the wind of freedom. I would like to use this opportunity to speak directly to President Trump.

She then addressed President Trump: "President Trump, I met you at Mar-a-Lago right after you were elected. When we met, I looked into your eyes and told you that you were chosen by God to rescue the hostages. Mr. President, you did it. But the mission is not yet complete. There are still hostages who need to be saved. I would also like to take this opportunity to also thank Steve Witkoff, for all his efforts, Please help us bring all the hostages back home.”

Ziv Abud, girlfriend of captivity survivor Eliya Cohen, stated: “On October 7th, they took everything from me, but they have not taken, and will never take, my spirit. For 505 days, I fought with pain, fear, and uncertainty, never ceasing to fight, shout, and demand. I embarked on an impossible journey of love, hope, and determination, and today I can stand here and say: I did it! I have accomplished my personal mission to bring Eliya home. I want to emphasize that there is no victory as long as our brothers remain captive; this is not just a personal struggle, but a struggle for all of us, that is my promise to Eliya and to every remaining hostage - I will not stop fighting. I know what it means to endure uncertainty, endless waiting, and fear of the worst, and I know what it means to rise up and fight despite everything. This struggle will not end until the last hostage returns home.”

Mor Korngold, brother of captivity survivor Tal Shoham added: “Our Tal is finally home. After long months of waiting filled with tension, anxiety, faith, and hope, we are reuniting— our long-awaited embrace has arrived. Though this is only the beginning of a long, complex journey toward recovery, a journey we dreamed of sharing. I want to express my gratitude to the United States government for its full involvement on behalf of the hostages, and a special thank you to President Trump for his clear stance and unwavering efforts to secure their return, changing our reality. Yet even before we can fully celebrate, our breath is taken away again, 63 hostages remain in Hamas’s captivity and must be released. We call on everyone who has been a partner in this struggle - please, continue until every family experiences this reunion, until every life is saved, and until we find the way forward with wisdom, morality, and creativity.”